Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Sigma Lithium Stock Performance
Sigma Lithium stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $656.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.30. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
