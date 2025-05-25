31,600 Shares in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 680.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 220,404 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Unisys by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 178,295 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,096,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,921,000 after buying an additional 157,919 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Unisys Price Performance

Unisys stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.20 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

