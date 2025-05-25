Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in QXO by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in QXO in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in QXO in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in QXO in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QXO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QXO opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.27. QXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $290.00.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

