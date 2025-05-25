Salim Manji Sells 11,900 Shares of Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) Director Salim Manji sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$175,608.30.

Salim Manji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Salim Manji sold 16,900 shares of Extendicare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.64, for a total value of C$247,402.48.

On Friday, March 28th, Salim Manji sold 28,400 shares of Extendicare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total value of C$371,673.64.

Extendicare Price Performance

Extendicare Inc has a 52-week low of C$6.18 and a 52-week high of C$10.90.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

