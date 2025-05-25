State of Wyoming Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Wyoming increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,844,000 after purchasing an additional 82,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,834,000 after purchasing an additional 440,107 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,648,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $113.13 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average is $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

