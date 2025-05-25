JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,541 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $21,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 64,067 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

JPSE stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

