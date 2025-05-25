Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 7,403 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.84% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $24,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYLD. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.55.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.