Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $114,000 Position in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
AlphaVest Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of ATMV opened at $11.78 on Friday. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $11.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.
AlphaVest Acquisition Profile
