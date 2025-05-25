Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $114,000 Position in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

AlphaVest Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ATMV opened at $11.78 on Friday. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $11.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

AlphaVest Acquisition Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

