Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $141,000 in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BBB Foods by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 232,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBBB shares. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price objective on shares of BBB Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

BBB Foods Stock Down 0.3%

BBB Foods stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BBB Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $35.22.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $838.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.80 million. On average, analysts predict that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

