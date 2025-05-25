Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 100,000 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

EQC opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

