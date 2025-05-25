Pinney & Scofield Inc. Purchases New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3M by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.08.

3M Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MMM opened at $147.78 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $96.76 and a 12-month high of $156.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

