GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 114,162 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.2%

Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

