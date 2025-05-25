WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,521,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,528,000 after acquiring an additional 80,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of MMIT stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $24.65.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

