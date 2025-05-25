Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATMC opened at $11.74 on Friday. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

