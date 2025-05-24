Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,978 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,978 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $237.44 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.