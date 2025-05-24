Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $37.59 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,904 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $37,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,119,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 571,967 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Wealth now owns 159,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 24,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $105.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $127.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.