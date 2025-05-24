DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $25,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,443,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DoorDash by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in DoorDash by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,866 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,781,000 after acquiring an additional 949,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $146,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital set a $191.00 price target on shares of DoorDash and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $8,228,746.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,424.85. This represents a 71.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.52, for a total value of $2,891,791.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,434,568.60. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,612 shares of company stock worth $18,808,326 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $206.15 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $215.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.76. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 763.52 and a beta of 1.68.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.