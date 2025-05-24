GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,862.50 ($25.21).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, March 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker bought 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,515 ($20.51) per share, with a total value of £8,120.40 ($10,992.83). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,449 ($19.62), for a total transaction of £79,303.77 ($107,355.85). Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,425.50 ($19.30) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,400.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,395.12. The company has a market capitalization of £57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,793.50 ($24.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 44.90 ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, analysts expect that GSK will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

