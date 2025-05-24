Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $36,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.64. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

