UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 24,099 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,099 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $94,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.60.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE PKG opened at $190.72 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $172.72 and a one year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.15.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.