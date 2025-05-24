UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 24,099 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,099 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $94,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.60.
Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.9%
NYSE PKG opened at $190.72 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $172.72 and a one year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.15.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.
Packaging Co. of America Profile
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
