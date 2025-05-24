Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,360.04 ($18.41) and traded as high as GBX 1,490 ($20.17). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,462 ($19.79), with a volume of 145,784 shares trading hands.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,360.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,403.65. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.38.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

