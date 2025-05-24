Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.11 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.10). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 149.93 ($2.03), with a volume of 45,345 shares trading hands.

Gear4music Trading Down 6.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of £31.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gear4music news, insider Gareth John Bevan purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £12,650 ($17,124.68). Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About Gear4music

Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

