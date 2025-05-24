Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 8,000 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 148.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of WF opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

