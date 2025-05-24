Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.20 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.30). Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 164 ($2.22), with a volume of 775,273 shares traded.
Montanaro European Smaller Stock Down 2.4%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £311.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.31.
Montanaro European Smaller Company Profile
Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.
We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.
