Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.20 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.30). Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 164 ($2.22), with a volume of 775,273 shares traded.

Montanaro European Smaller Stock Down 2.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £311.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.31.

Montanaro European Smaller Company Profile

The trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small European quoted companies. It seeks to achieve capital growth in excess of its benchmark, the MSCI Europe SmallCap (ex-UK) Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

