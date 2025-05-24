Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 15,964 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 6,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 304,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,088.76. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $183,172 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.16.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NTST opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently -560.00%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

