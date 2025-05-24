Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.1%

DLB opened at $74.74 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,171.04. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

