PharVision Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 16,389 Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,529,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after buying an additional 683,876 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,810,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,671,000 after acquiring an additional 334,639 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Constellium by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Constellium Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:CSTM opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.65. Constellium SE has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

