Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $383,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

