Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.32 and traded as high as C$2.43. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 234,971 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley raised Almonty Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Trading Down 2.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.60. The company has a market cap of C$690.82 million, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$60,040.00. Also, Director Michael Lewis Black bought 50,000 shares of Almonty Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,520.00. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the ‘Los Santos Mine’), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the ‘Panasqueira Mine’), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the ‘Valtreixal Mine’), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the ‘Sangdong Mine’).

