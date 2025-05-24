Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 1,328.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $46.39 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $883.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.41.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 62.90%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

