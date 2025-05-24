Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

NYSE CSV opened at $42.14 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $661.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSV. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carriage Services news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $99,704.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,668.97. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

