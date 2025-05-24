PharVision Advisers LLC Takes $198,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,417,263.44. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $283,063.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,227.65. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,571 shares of company stock worth $465,634 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $19.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

