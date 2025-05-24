Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.82 ($4.87) and traded as high as GBX 395.50 ($5.35). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 385.50 ($5.22), with a volume of 600,893 shares.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 359.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 395.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX (1.12) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Allianz Technology Trust had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 98.24%.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

