Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Radware were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Shares of RDWR opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $994.61 million, a P/E ratio of 166.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

