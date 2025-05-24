ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,056,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,870,000 after buying an additional 190,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 758,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,732,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 665,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 174,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 72,798 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of PAC stock opened at $232.67 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $146.62 and a 52-week high of $233.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.54.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.41). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $4.3222 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

