PharVision Advisers LLC Invests $202,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,046,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,264,000 after purchasing an additional 43,353 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $7,526,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MKC opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

