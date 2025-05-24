City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $3.94. City Developments shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 1,134 shares trading hands.

City Developments Trading Down 0.3%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

City Developments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.01.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

