ProShare Advisors LLC Has $794,000 Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 354.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of OII opened at $19.00 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $674.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

