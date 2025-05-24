Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.77 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 173.05 ($2.34). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 172.64 ($2.34), with a volume of 2,493,796 shares changing hands.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.

Insider Activity at Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

In related news, insider Sarika Patel purchased 7,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £10,917.06 ($14,778.75). 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Launched thirty years ago in June 1989, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (“TEMIT”) is an investment trust that invests principally in emerging markets companies with the aim of delivering capital growth to shareholders over the long term. While the majority of the Company’s shareholders are based in the UK, shares are quoted on both the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.

