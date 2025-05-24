U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,802 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

