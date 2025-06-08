The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.22 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.66 ($0.20). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 14.66 ($0.20), with a volume of 177,111 shares changing hands.

The Parkmead Group Trading Down 3.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of £15.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.25.

The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (1.09) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. The Parkmead Group had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 86.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Parkmead Group plc will post 1.5972222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

