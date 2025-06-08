Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 182,043 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 14.6% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $129,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,310 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $886,299,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $295.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.61.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.