Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.30. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 72,020 shares changing hands.

Africa Oil Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $878.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Africa Oil Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

About Africa Oil

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.92%.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

