Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.30. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 72,020 shares changing hands.
Africa Oil Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $878.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.
Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Africa Oil Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Africa Oil Dividend Announcement
About Africa Oil
Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Africa Oil
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.