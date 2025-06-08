GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 313.68 ($4.24) and traded as low as GBX 271 ($3.67). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.69), with a volume of 663,730 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.
GBG is the leading expert in global identity and location tech, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.
For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.
