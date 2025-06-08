GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 313.68 ($4.24) and traded as low as GBX 271 ($3.67). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.69), with a volume of 663,730 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get GB Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GBG

GB Group Stock Performance

GB Group Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £688.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 264.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 313.68.

(Get Free Report)

GBG is the leading expert in global identity and location tech, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.

For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.