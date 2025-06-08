UMB Bank n.a. Has $18.09 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,443 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $557.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $521.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.24. The firm has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.52 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

