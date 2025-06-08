Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,421 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 87.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $247.67 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.49.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

