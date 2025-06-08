Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as low as $10.02. Canfor shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 6,218 shares.

Canfor Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

About Canfor

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.