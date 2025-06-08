Top Fitness Stocks To Consider – June 7th

Apple, Lululemon Athletica, PDD, Winmark, and Best Buy are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of companies whose primary business revolves around health and exercise, including gym operators, fitness equipment manufacturers and digital workout platform providers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing consumer focus on wellness and active lifestyles, with returns tied to factors like membership growth, equipment sales and subscription revenues. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $3.29 on Friday, hitting $203.92. 46,477,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,142,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.17 and a 200-day moving average of $224.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $65.51 on Friday, reaching $265.27. 16,083,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,376. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,472,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,697. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.23. PDD has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $155.67.

Winmark (WINA)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Winmark stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.26. The company had a trading volume of 947,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,388. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $295.79 and a fifty-two week high of $436.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.23 and its 200-day moving average is $374.42.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $73.03. 3,844,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,898. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24.

