Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 211 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Persium Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 203,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $106,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $303.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $409.03 and its 200 day moving average is $483.40.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director John H. Noseworthy acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $312.16 per share, with a total value of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,626.08. This represents a 5.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

