Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $87.31 and traded as low as $82.61. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $83.41, with a volume of 14,273,756 shares traded.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.9%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 470.7% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

